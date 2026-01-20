DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Police release farmers detained on eve of CM’s visit to Majitha

Police release farmers detained on eve of CM’s visit to Majitha

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
KMSC activists welcoming farmer leaders after their release by the police. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
The district police released all five farmers on Monday (today) who were detained on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday before the proposed visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Majitha on January 18.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Tarn Taran, informed here today that the leaders of the KMSC, Jarnail Singh Noordi, Niranjan Singh Bagradi, Dilbagh Singh Pahunwind, Randhir Singh and Nachhattar Singh of Kambo Dhaewala, were arrested before the proposed visit of the Chief Minister to Majitha.

Satnam Singh Manochahal informed here today that the organisation was to ask the Chief Minister about the demands of the farmers during the visit on January 18, especially about the torture inflicted on farmers at the Shambhu-Khanauri border, but the government had picked up hundreds of farmer leaders from different districts on the intervening night of January 16-17 and detained them at police stations. He added that most farmer leaders had gone underground after getting information about the police raids but had wanted to reach the Chief Minister's venue. He said the organisation also seeks compensation for tractors stolen from the Shambhu-Khanauri border.

The released five farmers from Tarn Taran --- Jarnail Singh Nurdi, Niranjan Singh Bagradi, Dilbagh Singh Pahunwind, Randhir Singh and Nachhattar Singh Kambo Dhaewala -- were given a warm welcome on their release today. The farmer leaders said that political leaders were being just asked about the torture of farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The KMSC is also demanding compensation for their lost machinery and tractor-trolleys stolen from the Shambhu-Khanauri border.

