Police release photos of Jandiala Guru shooting suspects

The Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday released photographs of two suspected assailants wanted in connection with a firing incident reported in Jandiala Guru earlier this month and appealed to the public to help trace them.

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The incident took place on May 1, following which the Jandiala Guru police registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act against unidentified assailants.

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According to the complainant, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Green City Colony, Jandiala Guru, the attack occurred around 6.30 pm when he had gone to pick up his children from a tuition centre.

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He told the police that as he reached near the residence of the tuition teacher on his motorcycle, two unidentified persons riding another motorcycle approached him from behind. The accused had allegedly covered their faces before opening fire on him with the intention to kill.

One of the bullets reportedly struck him on the left side below the waist. The victim said he managed to save himself by running into the nearby house of Charanjit Singh, while the attackers allegedly continued firing at him. The police said two rounds were fired during the attack.

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The police launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to identify and arrest the accused. Harpal Singh said the motive behind the attack had not been established so far.

“We showed the photographs of the suspects to the victim, but he could not identify them,” said the SHO, adding that investigations were still in progress.

Police officials appealed to anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police at 97800-03387. They assured that the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential.