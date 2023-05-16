Police remove encroachments from bazars

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

On the directions of the Commissioner of Police, the city traffic police removed encroachments in the Hall Bazar area here today. A team led by Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), issued challans and towed away the haphazardly parked vehicles under the ongoing campaign launched against illegal encroachments.

The shopkeepers were instructed not to keep the goods outside their shops otherwise appropriate action will be taken against them. Similarly, in the Ram Bagh area, encroachments were removed, challans were issued and vehicles were towed away.

Thereafter, a meeting was held with shopkeepers regarding the removal of encroachment and they were warned of legal action if the encroachments were not removed from the footpaths.

Apart from this, traffic police officers visited Ramsar Bazaar, Gheo Mandi and other roads leading to Darbar Sahib and removed encroachments.