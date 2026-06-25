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Home / Amritsar / Police review progress in fight against drug abuse in Amritsar

Police review progress in fight against drug abuse in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:37 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a meeting in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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In order to intensify the Punjab Government’s ongoing “War Against Drugs” campaign, a review meeting was held between senior police officials and the Nasha Mukti Morcha here on Wednesday.

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The meeting was chaired by Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and attended by Dikshit Dhawan, Majha zone in-charge of the Nasha Mukti Morcha, along with members of his team.

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The meeting reviewed the progress of action against drug traffickers in the city and discussed measures to further strengthen the anti-drug campaign. Participants stressed the need to empower Station House Officers (SHOs) to identify and eliminate drug peddlers operating at the grassroots level in localities and neighbourhoods. Strengthening cooperation between the police and the public was also highlighted as a key strategy in tackling the drug menace.

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Addressing the gathering, Dikshit Dhawan said volunteers of the Nasha Mukti Morcha are actively mobilising people in villages and urban areas against drug abuse and narcotic trafficking.

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