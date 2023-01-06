Police seize 100-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police arrested a man for allegedly possessing 100-gm heroin. He was travelling on a scooter when he was intercepted at a naka. He has been identified as Ashish Randhawa of Kirpal Colony. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further probe was on to ascertain the source of contraband. Meanwhile, the police also arrested three persons — Pawan of Indira Colony, Harjit Singh and Pawanpreet Singh of Ram Nagar Colony — for allegedly possessing 13-gm heroin. They were travelling in a car when they were arrested. tns
Sedative pills confiscated
Amritsar: The police nabbed Lovepreeet Singh and Jaspal Singh of Verka and recovered 470 sedative pills from their possession. They could not produce any documents regarding the intoxicating tablets. A case was registered against them. tns
Rolls of chinese kite string seized
Amritsar: The police arrested Kapil Kapur of New Jawahar Nagar for allegedly indulging in illegal sale of Chinese kite string. The police confiscated 30 rolls of synthetic string and a case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against him.
