Police seize illicit liquor during raid, 1 arrested

In a significant operation against illicit liquor trade, the Bhindisaida police seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor and raw materials during a joint raid conducted with the Excise Department under Inspector Jagdeep Kaur in village Bhindisaida. The operation, carried out across multiple locations in the village, resulted in the recovery of 500 kilograms of lahan (fermented mixture used for distillation), 240 litres of illicit liquor, a working distillation unit, a motorcycle and a makeshift cart used in liquor transportation.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs and included thorough searches of the residences of several suspects. During a search at the house of Darshan Singh and Kashmir Singh, the police recovered 100 kilograms of lahan, 15 litres of illicit liquor, and an active distillation set-up. A case was registered under sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at Bhindisaida police station.

In another part of the operation, the house of Rajbir Singh and Gurmej Singh was searched. Gurmej Singh was caught with 150 litres of illicit liquor and a jugadu rehri (improvised cart). A case was registered against them under similar provisions of the Excise Act. Gurmej Singh was taken into custody on the spot.

During a third raid at the house of Ratan Singh alias Rattu, the police recovered 400 kilograms of lahan, 75 litres of illicit liquor and a motorcycle. A third FIR was filed under the Excise Act. Further investigation in the case is on.

The rural police have described the crackdown as part of a broader and sustained campaign to curb illegal liquor production and sale in the district. SSP Maninder Singh stated that more such operations will be carried out in the coming days to ensure strict enforcement of the law.