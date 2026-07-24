Police solve Chheharta murder case within 24 hours of FIR

The city police have cracked a murder case within 24 hours by arresting two suspects allegedly involved in the fatal attack that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, Akashdeep Singh, and left his brother, Harmandeep Singh, seriously injured.

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Akashdeep had recently returned from Dubai, while Harmandeep serves in the Army. The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Gagan alias Deep (30), a resident of Guru Ram Dass Avenue on Sultanwind Road, and Sukhbir Singh, alias Sukh (25), of Fateh Singh Colony near the Angarh area. They were arrested from a colony near Manawala, where they were allegedly hiding after the incident.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh said the case was registered at the Chheharta police station following a complaint lodged by Shamsher Singh, alias Prince, a freelance photographer and brother of the two victims. He alleged that a dispute over the return of a camera led to the incident.

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Shamsher told the police that he had been working in Heritage Street in partnership with Gagan and was using Gagan’s camera. He said that after he met with an accident, Gagan had been demanding the return of the camera for the past month. According to the complaint, Gagan called him to meet near Baba Darshan Singh Dera on the Amritsar-Attari bypass to resolve the issue.

During the meeting, an argument allegedly turned violent, with the accused attacking Shamsher’s brothers with sharp-edged weapons. Akashdeep Singh sustained multiple grievous injuries and was declared brought dead at a private hospital, while Harmandeep Singh suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. Shamsher managed to flee the spot to save himself. The incident occurred on July 21.

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The police said a special team led by Chheharta police station SHO Balwinder Singh used technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace the accused within 24 hours of the registration of the FIR. Hardeep was already facing a murder case registered several years ago, the police added.

The DCP said efforts were underway to recover the weapons allegedly used in the crime and the Activa scooter used by the accused during the incident. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain whether any other person was involved in the crime.