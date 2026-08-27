Police step up efforts to secure deportation of BKI terrorist Passia

From making every possible effort to dismantle the network allegedly operated by US-based gangster-turned-BKI terrorist Happy Passia to planning his deportation, the police are leaving no stone unturned.

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The development comes following a grenade attack on a house in Jattan village along the India-Pakistan border.

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The police have so far arrested Passia’s mother Bhupinder Kaur and two of his alleged aides in connection with the attack.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly named Passia and Gurdaspur-based Manpreet Singh, alias Sandy, who is reportedly operating from Singapore, as being involved in the attack.

Following the emergence of Sandy’s name in the case, the police are also planning the issuance of lookout circulars (LOCs) against him.

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A Punjab Police dossier prepared in April 2025 had named Passia in 33 FIRs, stating that 10 LOCs had been issued against him. The dossier had also attributed 14 grenade attacks, one IED blast and one RPG attack to him, underlining the extent of the alleged terror network operated by the US-based gangster.

Apart from extortion demands, grenade and IED attacks, Passia was also wanted in several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, firing over non-payment of extortion money.

Police sources said efforts were also underway to initiate the process for deportation of Passia and his associate Sandy.

The three arrested accused in the Jattan village twin hand grenade attack included Jagroop, Vishwasjit Singh and Passia’s mother Bhupinder Kaur . They reportedly told investigators that Passia launched the grenade attack with the assistance of Sandy. The three are in police custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, police teams have been conducting raids to trace Passia’s sister Kirandeep Kaur. The police suspect that Kirandeep and her mother had instructed Passia to send his aides to target Daljit Singh’s house with two grenades.

DIG, Border Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill said the police were making efforts through multiple channels to secure the deportation of the wanted accused.

Meanwhile, the three accused were taken to the Joint Interrogation Centre, where officials of the Punjab Police and central security agencies questioned them. Sources said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also likely to question the accused as part of the probe into the grenade attack and its alleged links with Pakistan-based and overseas criminal networks.