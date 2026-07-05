Police step up security as pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

To ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have implemented a comprehensive security plan across the city.

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Elaborate security arrangements, along with enhanced deployment of police personnel, have been put in place to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The police have also received one company of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to strengthen the security cover.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh said special traffic management measures had also been introduced to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the yatra convoy while minimising inconvenience to the general public.

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Meanwhile, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh, a flag march was conducted across the city. The march witnessed the participation of Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Station House Officers (SHOs) and a large contingent of police personnel.

The flag march passed through major markets, crowded localities and other sensitive areas to send a strong message to anti-social elements and reassure citizens about their safety.

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Police officials said the initiative was part of ongoing efforts to maintain peace, strengthen the security environment and deter anyone attempting to disrupt public order.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the Amritsar Commissionerate Police remained fully committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting life and property. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order, adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He also appealed to residents to remain vigilant, refrain from spreading rumours and avoid sharing unverified information on social media. Citizens were urged to immediately inform the police about any suspicious person, object or activity, stressing that public cooperation was essential for maintaining peace and communal harmony in the city.

The police announced that intensive security measures, including flag marches, special checkpoints, vehicle inspections, patrolling and search operations, would continue in the coming days to ensure a safe environment and maintain law and order.

Reiterating their commitment to public safety, the police assured residents that safeguarding citizens would remain their highest priority and that personnel would continue to remain on round-the-clock vigil.