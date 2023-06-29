Police still clueless in 2-mth-old Sajandeep kidnapping case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

Even though nearly two months have lapsed since a youth, Sajandeep Singh, was allegedly kidnapped by fake travel agents, the police have failed to recover him or make any significant breakthrough in the case.

Though the Jandiala Guru police have arrested four persons nominated in the First Information Report, the police still did not have any clues about his whereabouts. The police have now started working on different theories including suicide after his bike was recovered from near Harike Pattan canal.

However, the family members have rejected their claims and said that he was kidnapped by the accused after brutally thrashing him.

Sajanpreet, a resident of Jalalabad village in Tarn Taran, went missing on May 1 from Jandiala when he went to meet alleged fake travel agents seeking his money back. The accused had taken Rs 17 lakh for sending Sajandeep to Canada. But they failed to send Sajandeep to Canada even one year after taking the money.

Balwinder Singh, SHO Jandiala police station told that after finding his motorcycle from Harike Pattan, the police was also suspecting that he might have committed suicide, but as his body was yet to be recovered. “We have contacted at every district and police from where the river passes through till Ganganagar in Rajasthan if they found any body. However, they did not get any information about finding a body,” SHO said while adding that the police was making every effort to recover him.

The police have arrested four persons in the case. Two prime suspects Gurbinderpal Singh alias Bholu and his wife Kulwinder Kaur of Janiya village in Jandiala were nabbed on June 9. They were now send to judicial custody.

On the complaint of victim’s brother Gurmit Singh, the police had booked Gurbinderpal Singh, alias Bholu, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, Ravi Singh, Saba Singh, and Amrik Singh, all of Janiyan village in Jandiala; Ranjit Kaur of Varana village in Tarn Taran; and Dalbir Singh, his wife Mandeep Kaur and Davinder Kaur, all of Tarn Taran.

Gurmit Singh, brother of the victim pointed out that how a youth who was brutally thrashed by several persons could drive up to Harike Pattan. The police recovered his mobile, purse, head gear and some other belongings from Gurbinder and Kulwinder Kaur. If Sajandeep had gone to Harike on his bike then how his belongings were recovered from the accused couple. The police should arrested remaining accused without any delay. He said Sajandeep could not commit suicide.