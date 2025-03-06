DT
Police stop farmers from going to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:14 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Farmers protest near Gurdwara Morcha Sahib on the Ajnala road on Wednesday.
Farmer unions associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha today staged protests at various places in the district as they were stopped by the police from participating in the “pucca morcha” scheduled to start in Chandigarh today.

Farmers initiated protests at sites where they were stopped by the police. A delegation of farmers led by Lakhbir Singh Nizampura was detained at the Jandiala police station on route to Beas.

Farmers, who were stopped on different routes, initiated protests near Gurdwara Morcha Sahib on the Ajnala road and at Thoba village near Gagomahal village. They raised slogans against the state government, while alleging that unfair means were used to stop farmers from reaching Chandigarh.

Earlier, the police detained several farmer leaders to sabotage plans of unions to protest in Chandigarh. Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha said, “The state government is not even allowing farmers to go to Punjab’s capital. When we are not even free to move in our own state, then there is no point blaming Haryana and Central Governments for stopping farmers from going to Delhi.”

Dr Ajnala said they initiated their indefinite dharna near Gurdwara Morcha Sahib. The protesters blocked one side of the road while the other side remained open for the traffic.

Meanwhile, farmers associated Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee burnt effigies of the Chief Minister at Golden Gate and various other places. Sarwan Singh Pandher of the committee said, “The Punjab Government has misused government machinery to harass farmers who are demanding their rights.”

Members of the BKU Ekta Sidhupur also held protests at the District Administrative Complex today and observed one-day hunger strike to express solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on fast since last 100 days.

