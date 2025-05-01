Police suspect revenge factor in gangster Sonu Mota murder case

The broad daylight murder of former gangster and bookie Ravneet Singh, alias Sonu Mota, was apparently a revenge killing.

The prime suspect, Abhiraj Singh, alias Abhi, was son of slain Congress councillor Gurdeep Pehalwan. Pehalwan was gunned down by armed assailants when he was having a bath at Gole Bagh Akhara in 2018.

Sony Mota was one of the suspects booked by the police in the murder case. Among others who were booked in the case included notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Bhupinder Singh, alias Sonu Kangla, Bobby Malhotra, Karan Masti, Angrej Singh, Rinju and Amar Singh.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder though revenge could be one of the reasons,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh. He said the police have also identified his accomplice and raids are being made to nab both the accused.

Abhiraj Singh also faced a criminal case.

The police said Sonu Mota was shot dead in the narrow lanes of Kathian Wala Bazaar near the Golden Temple on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the market behind the Akal Takht.

Assailants led by gangster Abhiraj Singh, alias Abhi Pehalwan, intercepted Sonu Mota while he was headed towards Gurdwara Guru Ka Mahal. He was accompanied by an associate.

The attackers had been reportedly tracking the movement of Sonu for the past several days. As Sonu entered the busy bazaar area, the assailants intercepted him by blocking his way with scooters.

Abhi Pehalwan pulled out a pistol and opened fire on Sonu who collapsed after being hit by five bullets. Sonu’s associate attempted to retaliate, but the assailants managed to flee.

Sonu Mota faced around five criminal cases, including one under the NDPS Act, said the police. The city police recently demolished his house in Mustafabad area. His mother Joginder Kaur also faced a couple of cases under the NDPS Act.