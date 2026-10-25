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Home / Amritsar / Police take martyrs’ stories to schools

Police take martyrs’ stories to schools

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A policeman interacts with students at a school in Amritsar.
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In an effort to take the stories of police martyrs beyond official commemorations and memorials, the Amritsar police has reached out to school students, introducing them to the sacrifices of personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The initiative also comes against the backdrop of persistent allegations of corruption, high-handedness and excesses against the police, making public outreach and trust-building an important part of the force’s engagement with society.

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As part of ‘Shaheedi Saptah’, the city police organised programmes at various schools to familiarise students with the courage, dedication and sacrifices of police personnel who died while protecting the country and serving the public.

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During the programmes, students were told about the heroic deeds of police martyrs and their commitment to duty. Tributes were also paid to the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of service.

Inspired by their stories, students pledged to work hard, achieve their goals and contribute to the welfare of society. A senior police official said such interactions could also help improve the image of the force and bridge the gap between the police and the public. The police often face criticism over allegations of corruption, custodial excesses, misuse of authority and high-handedness, even as many personnel perform challenging duties under difficult circumstances.

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Over the past several months, four police personnel have been killed in targeted attacks allegedly carried out by miscreants acting at the behest of their foreign-based handlers. Two other personnel have survived similar attacks.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to honour personnel who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. The police decided to organise a week-long observance to remember their contributions and reinforce the values of courage, integrity and public service.

Ravinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said introducing students to the sacrifices of police martyrs offered an opportunity to highlight the service and dedication associated with the uniform.

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