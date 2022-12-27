Police take out flag march

Amritsar: The city police on Monday took out a flag march in different parts of the city in view of the New Year celebrations. Teams were headed by four Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police. Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said flag marches were conducted to inculcate a sense of security among the residents and warn the anti-social elements against committing any crime. TNS
210-gm heroin seized, 4 held
Amritsar: CIA staff of the city police on Monday arrested four alleged drug peddlers, including two women, and confiscated 210-gm heroin from their possession. Among those arrested were identified as Happy Singh of Majitha, Gurlal Singh of Jhabal, Sandeep Kaur and Sharanjit Kaur of Tarn Taran. He police said they were held following a tip-off. The police said probe was on to identify their associates. A case under the NDPS Act was registered in this regard. Meanwhile, the police also held Akshay Kumar of Variyam Singh Colony with 25-gm heroin.
