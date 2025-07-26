DT
Home / Amritsar / Police team attacked, case filed against 12

Police team attacked, case filed against 12

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:47 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Around 12 persons were booked on charges of attempt to murder after they attacked at a police party, which had come to resolve a dispute between two groups indulging in hurling bricks, stones and glass bottles at each other in Fatehpur Rajputa village along the national highway falling under the Jandiala Guru police station here on Thursday.

Among those booked were identified as Karanbir Singh, his brother Jasmine Singh, Amritpal Singh, his brother Arshdeep Singh, their father Joga Singh, Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, Akashdeep Singh, his brother Jaspreet Singh, Ajaydeep Singh and his brother Harpreet Singh, all residents of Bal Kalan village.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tarsem Singh, in charge, Nawa Pind police post, lodged a complaint in this connection. He said he was present at Adda Dadduana village when he received a call from helpline number 112 about the two families quarrelling with each other at the Fatehpur Rajputa bus stop. A large number of supporters from both the groups had gathered and were throwing bricks, stones and glass bottles at each other. The incident led to a traffic jam on the national highway leading to Mehta.

He said he along with his police team reached the spot and tried to pacify both the groups by appealing to stop pelting stones. However, they attacked the police party and they had ask for more police force to disperse the fighting groups.

He said Mangal Singh, sarpanch of Fatehpur Rajputa village, and Ranjit Singh, sarpanch of Fatehpur Khurd village, said both the groups called their supporters from outside and started fighting with each other leading to the traffic jam.

The police said raids were on to nab the accused.

