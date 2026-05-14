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Home / Amritsar / Police team attacked in Chheharta raid, fire shots in air

Police team attacked in Chheharta raid, fire shots in air

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:33 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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A police party conducting a raid near Sri Guru Amar Dass Avenue, Chheharta, came under attack from suspected criminals on Wednesday evening, forcing the cops to fire six rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

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Acting on a tip-off about illegal weapons, narcotics and some stolen goods allegedly being sold in the locality, a team of around 12 policemen led by Chheharta SHO Balwinder Singh cordoned off the area. During the operation, the police reportedly found several persons gambling. As the team moved in, the suspects allegedly attacked them with iron rods and sticks.

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Eyewitnesses said the police initially retreated to avoid injuries, but later opened fire in the air to control the situation. The accused fled, pelting the police with stones and bricks while escaping. No injuries were reported.

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Police sources confirmed that objectionable material was seized from the slums and was being examined. A case has been registered against more than 15 unidentified persons, and raids were underway to nab the accused.

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