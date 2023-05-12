Police team attacked, two of family held

Tarn Taran, May 11
A police team was attacked by a family in Chandigarh Mohalla of Fatehbad village on Wednesday. Two of the four accused were arrested while the remaining two managed to escape.
ASI Jaspreet Singh, in-charge of the police post, Fatehbad, said here today that the police team was on its routine patrolling in the village when ASI Dilbag Singh arrested an unidentified person who freed himself by pushing away the police officer and ran toward his house. The police team, led by ASI Jatinderpal Singh, followed him and were subsequently attacked by the family members.
The police said among those who assaulted were three brothers Karandeep Singh, Jagroop Singh, Mithan and their mother Lakhwinder Kaur. Karandeep Singh and Jagroop Singh had been arrested while the other two managed to escape.
A case under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, said the police.
