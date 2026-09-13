DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Police tighten noose, seize 7 kg heroin, 4.5 kg opium in Amritsar

Police tighten noose, seize 7 kg heroin, 4.5 kg opium in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials during an anti-drug operation in Maqboolpura, Amritsar
Advertisement

As part of their anti-drug operation, the police seized over 7 kg of heroin and made several arrests on Saturday.

Officials also seized around 4.5 kg of opium, intensifying action against the narco-terror network under the state government’s “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” campaign.

Advertisement

Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqui, while leading a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Maqboolpura area, said the operation was part of the sustained crackdown on drug peddlers and those involved in the distribution network. Maqboolpura locality features on the list of drug hotspots in the city.

Advertisement

The ADGP said the police had also intensified efforts to check the flow of heroin into Punjab from Pakistan through narco-terror networks. The intelligence network and police presence in border villages had emerged as an important “second line of defence” against attempts to smuggle drugs into the state, he added.

“Those involved in the sale and distribution of drugs are being dealt with sternly,” Farooqui said, claiming that sustained action had pushed back elements involved in the drug trade.

Advertisement

Terming the campaign a “war”, he said the fight against drugs would continue until Punjab achieved the goal of becoming a drug-free state.

In the meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police have arrested 95 persons, recovered around 5 kg of heroin, 12 pistols and 950 lt of illicit liquor during a CASO operation held across the district on Friday.

According to the police, 41 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act and 46 persons were arrested in drug-related cases.

Of these, 17 were allegedly involved in the peddling, supply or smuggling of narcotics. The police said the operation aimed at disrupting the drug supply chain beyond street-level peddlers by targeting suspected suppliers and members of wider smuggling networks.

Besides the narcotics recoveries, 12 pistols were seized and 950 litres of illicit liquor recovered. Another 32 persons wanted or booked in other criminal cases were arrested during the operation, taking the total number of arrests to 95.

IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the searches were conducted at identified drug hotspots, premises linked to suspected criminals and other locations flagged on the basis of information gathered by police sources.

continued on page 2

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts