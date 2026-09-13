Police tighten noose, seize 7 kg heroin, 4.5 kg opium in Amritsar

As part of their anti-drug operation, the police seized over 7 kg of heroin and made several arrests on Saturday.

Officials also seized around 4.5 kg of opium, intensifying action against the narco-terror network under the state government’s “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” campaign.

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Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqui, while leading a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Maqboolpura area, said the operation was part of the sustained crackdown on drug peddlers and those involved in the distribution network. Maqboolpura locality features on the list of drug hotspots in the city.

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The ADGP said the police had also intensified efforts to check the flow of heroin into Punjab from Pakistan through narco-terror networks. The intelligence network and police presence in border villages had emerged as an important “second line of defence” against attempts to smuggle drugs into the state, he added.

“Those involved in the sale and distribution of drugs are being dealt with sternly,” Farooqui said, claiming that sustained action had pushed back elements involved in the drug trade.

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Terming the campaign a “war”, he said the fight against drugs would continue until Punjab achieved the goal of becoming a drug-free state.

In the meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police have arrested 95 persons, recovered around 5 kg of heroin, 12 pistols and 950 lt of illicit liquor during a CASO operation held across the district on Friday.

According to the police, 41 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act and 46 persons were arrested in drug-related cases.

Of these, 17 were allegedly involved in the peddling, supply or smuggling of narcotics. The police said the operation aimed at disrupting the drug supply chain beyond street-level peddlers by targeting suspected suppliers and members of wider smuggling networks.

Besides the narcotics recoveries, 12 pistols were seized and 950 litres of illicit liquor recovered. Another 32 persons wanted or booked in other criminal cases were arrested during the operation, taking the total number of arrests to 95.

IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the searches were conducted at identified drug hotspots, premises linked to suspected criminals and other locations flagged on the basis of information gathered by police sources.

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