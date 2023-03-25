Police to tighten the noose around traffic norm violators

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

The city police have decided to deal firmly with those responsible for behind encroachments on roads.

“Traffic cops and Municipal Corporation authorities would launch a drive on Monday, urging the traders to not display their items on the road. If they do so, the goods would be shifted inside the shop. From the next time, if the shopkeeper is found indulging in the illegal practice, legal action would be initiated against him or her,” warned Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal during an interaction with the media here on Friday.

Recently, more manpower was added to the traffic police and it currently stands above 500. The city commissionerate has been divided into three zones which would be headed by three police officials with the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police. They would be supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur. Six inspector rank officials were also added in the wing for regulating the traffic.

Bhandal said that in order to deal with traffic norms violators, 70 bikes have been positioned in different parts of the city. As many as 60 bikes would be deployed in the day shift and 10 bikes would be deputed at night.

He stressed that parents should not send their children or teenagers ride bikes or drive cars. Bhandal said that people can file their complaints on the traffic helpline number (9781130630).