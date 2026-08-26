Batala’s struggling engineering, machine-tool and foundry units require immediate policy intervention, infrastructure modernisation and, above all, a check on unfair market competition.

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Industrialists say the first step the Central Government should take is to designate the border city as a priority industrial cluster, with time-bound revival measures and dedicated financial packages.

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There is also a consensus that existing fiscal concessions for border areas should be expanded. Industrialists want the policy radius to be increased from 30 km to 50 km from the international border, allowing more units to qualify for grants, exemptions and other concessions, including relief on electricity duty and GST.

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Customs duties on the import and dumping of cheap, second-hand engineering machinery from abroad should also be increased, they say. Alternatively, the use of such machinery should be restricted altogether to prevent it from undercutting domestic manufacturers.

Businessmen also want easier access to bank credit, interest subsidies and modernisation grants. Such support, they argue, would enable Batala’s legacy industrial units to upgrade their facilities and transition towards smart manufacturing and automation.