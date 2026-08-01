Policymakers root for strong India-Central Asia ties

The Centre for Central Asian Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, today released a report presenting a comprehensive comparative assessment of India and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — highlighting their demographic, economic, resource and trade-related aspects.

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The report was released during an online session titled “India-Central Asia: Economic Development and Trade Dynamics”, offering valuable policy insights for strengthening India-Central Asia economic engagement and identify new avenues for trade, investment and connectivity.

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The session witnessed eminent policymakers, economic and geopolitics experts from India, Bangladesh in attendance.

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The Foreword by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Karamjeet Singh, accentuated the importance of strengthening India-Central Asia engagement in the spirit of South-South Cooperation, which could foster shared prosperity and regional development.

Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Harvinder Singh Saini emphasised the importance of evidence-based research, international academic collaborations, and policy-oriented studies in advancing India’s engagement with Central Asia.

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Dr Swati Mehta, coordinator, Centre for Central Asian Studies, presented the key findings of the report, highlighting Central Asia’s strategic geographical location, its vast reserves of energy resources and critical minerals.

“Despite strong historical and cultural ties, the bilateral trade remains below its potential due to connectivity constraints, high transportation costs, logistical bottlenecks, and regulatory challenges. Punjab is an important stakeholder in terms of trade and economic corridor development with Central Asia,” she added.

The report further emphasised significant prospects for Punjab in sectors, including agricultural machinery, textiles, bicycles, sports goods, pharmaceuticals and food processing.