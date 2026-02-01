Political banners mar Amritsar’s signage system

Throwing civic norms to the wind, political hoardings promoting recently launched health insurance schemes have been mounted over direction signages installed under the Smart City project on several roads across the city. Residents say the practice compromises public infrastructure and causes inconvenience to commuters and visitors alike.

In addition to political publicity material, religious and congratulatory banners — some displaying photographs of police personnel — have also appeared on these signboards. Citizens describe the clutter as a growing eyesore and allege that enforcement agencies have not acted consistently to prevent the misuse of public installations.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bikramjit Shergill termed the issue an ongoing challenge. “We remove these banners from time to time, but they crop up again. We will ensure that the hoardings are cleared,” he said, acknowledging the repeated violations.

The covering of direction towers has reportedly left tourists and first-time visitors confused, as key road guidance signs remain obscured. Commuters say navigation has become unnecessarily difficult, particularly during peak traffic hours, raising concerns about safety and traffic flow.

Residents argue that the situation runs contrary to promises of improved governance. Posters featuring images of Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and local leaders are prominently displayed, fuelling debate over the use of civic infrastructure for political messaging.

Citizens say the problem is visible along most major roads, urging authorities to impose stricter penalties and fix accountability. “Unless firm action is taken against violators, the situation will not improve,” said Heera Singh, a local resident, echoing a widely shared sentiment.

Amritsar witnesses a heavy tourist footfall, particularly visitors heading to the Golden Temple and the Wagah border. Residents warn that obscured signage not only diminishes the city’s aesthetics but also disrupts essential way-finding for both locals and outsiders.