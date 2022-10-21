Political, religious hoardings deface Amritsar city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

During the festival season, there is defacement of city roads with hoardings of greetings from political, social and religious bodies adorning the boards. All major roundabouts, flyovers and elevated roads witnessed defacement by political parties and other prominent personalities.

Leaders of the ruling party and their supporters are leading in the defacement of public places. Their hoardings, flex boards and posters can be seen at several chowks, extending greetings of Diwali festival. The East MLA hanged a greeting board at each pillar of the elevated road from Sharifpura Chowk to Alpha one Mall

The supporters of North MLA and other AAP leaders also displayed illegal hoardings. Most hoardings belong to various social and religious bodies greeting festivals and religious events. Some violators have even covered traffic lights and signages with hoardings.

Narinder Singh, a local resident, said, “These festivals have religious and social significance but politicians have made these a political spectacle. They deface public places before the festivals. It is not a healthy practice.”

Not only politicians and religious bodies the Illegal advertisements of mobile companies, educational institutes, private hospitals and other commercials are being displayed without any check.

As per the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2018, hoardings, billboards are not allowed on the public property. The MC officials claimed that they have regularly removing the illegal hoarding from the city.