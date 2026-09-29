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Home / Amritsar / Political rift widens over violent LPU student protests

Political rift widens over violent LPU student protests

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:39 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Violent clashes, widespread vandalism, and major highway blockades erupted at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara yesterday, triggering a fierce war of words among political leaders in the holy city.

The unrest broke out following social media rumours alleging the rape and suicide of a student on campus. As authorities scrambled to restore order, political parties quickly divided over the incident, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling government of orchestration and heavy-handedness, while others appealed for calm amid the chaos.

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In response to the emergency, the Indian Youth Congress mobilised immediate relief for stranded youngsters. Vishal Malhotra, the state general secretary of the Youth Congress, stated that funds were raised to secure four hotels across Phagwara and Phillaur. These accommodations provided free overnight stays for affected LPU students.

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Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack against the government during a political rally in the Rajasansi Assembly segment on Monday. Badal alleged that mischief by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) directly instigated the arson and violence at the university.

According to the SAD chief, the disturbance was a vengeful political act designed to punish LPU Chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal. Badal claimed the retaliation came after Mittal repossessed his official bungalow in Delhi from AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Badal further condemned the Punjab Police for launching a brutal lathi-charge against the demonstrating students.

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Adding to the political friction, Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla demanded immediate justice for the agitating students. He argued that the agitation must not be contained by brute force. Instead, Aujla called for a fair probe to bring clarity to the situation, noting that the public remains in the dark about the exact nature of the alleged crime because only unverified allegations have emerged so far.

Expressing deep concern over the breakdown of order, BJP district president Salil Kapoor appealed to both the students and the general public to maintain peace and ignore the unverified, fake information circulating online. He emphasised that violence and the destruction of public property are never solutions to sensitive issues.

Kapoor demanded a transparent investigation into the matter. He said if a criminal act had indeed occurred on campus, the culprits must face the full force of the law. Conversely, he added, if the entire episode was a fabricated conspiracy designed to disrupt the university atmosphere and provoke students, the anti-social elements responsible for spreading the rumours must be identified and penalised.

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