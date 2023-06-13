Political will needed to end child labour, say local residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

June 12 is observed as World Day Against Child Labour every year. But has there been any improvement in the lot of such children over the years? The answer is — no. That’s why, children can be seen selling paper napkins, pens, balloons and even asking people to get their shoes polished from them. Some can be seen roaming at traffic intersections and marketplaces.

Amid the growing concern over child labour, local residents say that the government must come to the rescue of these children and make arrangements for their rehabilitation. Jaswinder Singh, a local resident, said, “Some of these children might be orphans and others might have been pushed into child labour by their parents due to poverty.”

Jaswinder said the government should look into the issues faced by these children. “It is the responsibility of the state to look after the vulnerable sections of society.”

Small children can also be seen cleaning windscreens of vehicles or begging from commuters at traffic signals. Residents suggest that the administration should warn the parents of such children and take action if they fail to take care of their children.

“As for those who have no parents, they should be taken care of at children’s homes as they are vulnerable on roads,” said another resident Sukhpreet Singh. He said there was a need to rehabilitate children working with business establishments.

Amid the rising temperatures, most of these children remain in the open throughout the day, which also raises concerns regarding their health. Even doctors have advised people to take ample precautions to save themselves from the heatwave.

“It is not clear as to what these children are doing with the money they get from people as obviously their condition has not improved. It is possible that their parents are taking away all the money and forcing these children to do such jobs for money,” said Komal Sharma, a private school teacher.