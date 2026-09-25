Politicians are all talk and no action, say locals on rallies against drug menace

On the second day of the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, those residing in Amritsar Central, East and South constituencies put forth their concerns before BJP national secretary and Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh, Shwait Malik and district president Salil Kapoor.

Clamouring for a unified approach by all political parties to combat the drug menace, Bhushan Mahajan, a small business owner from the Hall Bazaar area, said: “Instead of blaming each other, if all political leaders, MLAs and sarpanches come together and take as resolve, the issue can be tackled. For now, we only hear promises.”

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He is among those who have seen drug related deaths in extended family and neighbourhood.

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“Young children aged 16 and 18 are falling prey to the menace. There are areas where such substances are easily available, still no one acts,” he said.

Ranjit Singh, who along with his cousins Navjot and Harpreet, came to be a part of the rally, shared how their friends and peers had been forced into addiction through peddling rackets.

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“We hope these political rallies go beyond slogans and offer a solution. To save the youth from the drug trap, employment generation is the need of the hour,” said Ranjit, a resident of the 100 foot road, who works as a carpenter. After listening to the residents, Chugh said not only drugs, but gangsterism, violence and petty crime too were plaguing Punjab and the Mann government had failed to deal with these challenges.

“The yatra is not just a political event, but an effort to convey the voice of the victims to the government and unite society against drugs. Over the course of these yatras, BJP senior leaders have interacted with families, who have expressed helplessness and lost faith in the ruling government in dealing with the menace,” Chugh added.

Taking questions on the role of previous governments, the BJP national secretary asked as to why Congress leaders, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Partap Singh Bajwa and Raja Warring, were not adopting a clear and consistent stand against the Mann government on the issue of drugs and law and order. “The people of Punjab now want results, not statements,” he said.

He also flayed the AAP government over grenade attacks on police and security apparatus in Punjab.