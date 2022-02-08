Double whammy: Amritsar teachers forced to juggle examination work & poll duty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Poll rehearsal was conducted by the district administration on Monday, in which college teachers in the city had to juggle their election and examination duties.

Dry day on polling and counting day Tarn Taran: District Magistrate Kulwant Singh, on the instructions of the State Election Officer, Punjab, has declared dry day on the day of voting on February 20 and on the day of counting of votes on March 10. The District Magistrate said wine shops and other establishments dealing with wine, including hotels, bars etc, would remain closed from February 18 (6 pm) till February 20 (6pm). On March 10, again a dry day would be observed till the closing of the counting of votes. OC

All colleges in the city are conducting online examinations, for which teachers have to conduct online invigilation and later in the day download answer sheets for evaluation. The first day of the election rehearsals were conducted on Monday and teachers, who have been appointed as supervisors and booth-level officers, reported for training during the day.

The rehearsal also clashed with the day schools were reopened for offline classes. With a majority of government schoolteachers on election duty, teachers had difficulty in reporting for their teaching duties in schools. The Amritsar administration will conduct the next election rehearsal on February 15. The college teachers in the city are seeking exemption from election duties in the wake of examinations.

District coordinator, PCCTU, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, said they seek relief for women employees, who have been deputed to villages far off from their place of residence on election duties.

“In the past, too, it has been seen that women employees faced problems regarding safe commute among other issues while on poll duty. Apart from this, women employees suffering from illness, pregnant women employees, women employees with children less than one year and employees about to retire are finding it difficult to be on election duty. We have requested the administration to consider all aspects,” he said.

He said a team of PCCTU will meet the local administration in this regard.