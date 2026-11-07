Poll din in Amritsar: Parties decide candidates and the best path forward

As the dance of democracy is about to begin, political parties are faced with the daunting task of choosing the best.

While the Congress, this time, has just one candidate in the fray for the Assembly elections, the AAP will have to decide among three probables. The BJP has multiple candidates in contention, while the SAD, like the Congress, has one.

In the last elections, Congress’ Aruna Chaudhary, who is banking on her mass appeal to carve out her fifth win, bagged 51,133 votes, while her rival AAP’s Shamsher Singh of AAP had got 50,002 votes.

Despite the fact that the ruling dispensation appointed Shamsher Singh as the halqa incharge, depriving Chaudhary of her legislative powers, she managed to get development works initiated by using her contacts in Chandigarh.

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Although she is out among the rural masses before sunrise, the anti-incumbency factor can go against her, say poll analysts.

Before she won her first poll in 2002, her father-in-law Jai Muni had remained a legislator for multiple times.

Also much to her benefit, Shamsher Singh has been caught in a series of controversies.

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Observers say if Chaudhary could hold out when there was an AAP wave in 2022, she surely can win by a big margin this time too.

She is also doing her bit by spending from MPLAD funds of Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa here too.

With Shamsher Singh finding himself not favourably inclined to the party’s powers-that-be, some AAP leaders are projecting party hopper Ravi Mohan and Pathankot SP Jagdish Raj as candidates. Raj is on the verge of retirement. His native village is Awankha, which forms a part of the Dinanagar seat.

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Like the Congress, the SAD, too, will not have to stretch a sinew as there are clear indications that the party will settle for a Hindu face Kamaljit Chawla in this Hindu dominated seat. The BJP will have to choose from a multiple number of candidates. The equations are likely to change if the BJP and the SAD enter into an electoral alliance. A three-way contest, instead of a four way one, then could act as a damper for Chaudhary. “I am prepared for whatever comes my way. My voters know how hard I have worked for them in the past five years,” she said.

Voters in a majority of the pockets of Dinanagar fear that if the AAP returns to power, there are chances that all welfare schemes will be scrapped for want of funds. This could dent the AAP vote bank.