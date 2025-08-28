Polling booths rationalised for bypoll

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Sibin C has informed that the Election Commission of India approved the proposal for rationalisation of polling stations in 21-Tarn Taran Assembly constituency, where by-election is due shortly. He said that the rationalisation exercise was carried out by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), 21-Tarn Taran, under the supervision of the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, strictly ensuring that the limit of 1,200 electors per polling station was not exceeded.

During the process, seven polling stations were created in consultation with political parties. With this revision, the total number of polling stations in the constituency now stands at 222.