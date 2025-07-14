DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / Polling for vacant posts of sarpanches, panches on July 27

Polling for vacant posts of sarpanches, panches on July 27

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:12 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Polling for vacant posts of sarpanches (nine posts) and panches (99 posts of member panchayats) in the district would be held on July 27 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting completed the same day.

Advertisement

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Rahul said here on Sunday that the schedule in this regard has been released by the State Election Commission. The DEO-cum-DC said the nomination papers would be filed from July 14 to 17 from 11 am to 3 pm and the scrutiny to be held done on July 18 and the date of withdrawal has been fixed on July 19. The election process is to be completed till July 28.

The DEO-cum-DC said the nomination papers and other relevant papers are available on the website of the State Election Commission and the other details of the vacant posts of sarpanches and panches with reservation, name of the returning officer, the assistant returning officer along with the whole election schedule is available on the website of the district administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts