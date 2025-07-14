Polling for vacant posts of sarpanches, panches on July 27

Polling for vacant posts of sarpanches (nine posts) and panches (99 posts of member panchayats) in the district would be held on July 27 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting completed the same day.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Rahul said here on Sunday that the schedule in this regard has been released by the State Election Commission. The DEO-cum-DC said the nomination papers would be filed from July 14 to 17 from 11 am to 3 pm and the scrutiny to be held done on July 18 and the date of withdrawal has been fixed on July 19. The election process is to be completed till July 28.

The DEO-cum-DC said the nomination papers and other relevant papers are available on the website of the State Election Commission and the other details of the vacant posts of sarpanches and panches with reservation, name of the returning officer, the assistant returning officer along with the whole election schedule is available on the website of the district administration.