Polls for vacant gram panchayat posts on Jan 18

The State Election Commission (EC) has issued a notification pertaining to the conduct of elections to the vacant posts of sarpanches and panches of Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts.

Elections will be held in the gram panchayats of Kalanaour Mojowal, Kalanaour Purani, Kalanaour Chakri, Kalanaour Dhaki and Kalanaour Zaildara (all Gurdaspur district) and Kazi Kot, Nalagarh, Kakka Kandiala, Pandori Gola and Mari Kamboke (all Tarn Taran district).

The final date for filing nomination is January 8 while the poll will be held on January 18. The counting of votes will take place at the polling stations the same day immediately after the conclusion of the poll.

The Model Code of Conduct has been imposed with the immediate effect within the revenue jurisdiction of the gram panchayats concerned till the completion of election process.

The Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, have been directed to make all requisite arrangements regarding conduct of these elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.