Pollution Control Committee, sangharsh panel to hold protest

Amritsar, May 11

Expressing their resentment, the Pollution Control Committee (PCC), an NGO, along with Sanjhi Sangharsh Committee and residents of localities situated near Bhagtanwala garbage dump, would protest on Tuesday near the dump site.

In a peaceful protest, they would form a human chain to highlight the perils of the garbage dump that had become a nuisance for residents. Many resident of localities near dump had fallen sick due to air and land pollution caused by the dump site. Emission of methane gas leads to frequent fires in the dump. Dense smoke billowing from the dump spreads in nearby localities and causes respiratory problems and other health ailments among residents.

In a communiqué to the Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner seeking permission for the protest, Parkash Singh Bhatty, president, PCC, stated that the dump set up near the Bhagtanwala grain market was against the Municipal Solid waste (Management & Handling) Rules 2000 and amended rule of 2016.

He pointed out that the dump was just 10 metres away from the railway line and was separated from the grain market by a wall constructed recently. He said during windy atmosphere, infected dirt particles fall on cleaned food grains before these were filled in bags.

He said the final decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the public interest litigation filed in 2013 in this connection was yet to be implemented even after passing of 11 years. The assurance given by the administration, politicians and governments had proved futile while residents continued to suffer till today, he said.

