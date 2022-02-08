Poor candidates at receiving end, rue lack of funds

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 7

Candidates of small political parties and Independents contesting the Assembly elections rue lack of funds in comparison to rich candidates and big political parties.

They said shortage of money for campaign material and advertisements hampers their campaigning. “No doubt, money is an important factor in ensuing victory of any candidate. Contesting against me is a former MLA and a sitting MLA. Both of them are very rich and can spend money,” said Amit Mohan, who is contesting as an Independent from Ajnala.

Amit said he is not asking for money from his friends or relatives. “I am using what I can spare. Practically, I do not have any substantial budget. My entire expenditure would be few thousand rupees,” he said.

The ECI has fixed Rs 40 lakh as the limit for the Assembly elections. While it is no secret that many candidates would spend beyond the limit, the ECI has also appointed expenditure observers who are watching every expense made by the candidates and preparing a shadow register.

Another Independent candidate from Amritsar East, Amarjit Singh, has a different perspective to this situation. He says, “There are numerous examples, where poor candidates have defeated super rich politicians. The time has changed and social media is of great help.” Maximum candidates feel that elections are a costly affair and money does help rich candidates in branding themselves.

Another Independent candidate, Sham Lal Gandhi, said, “The limit of expenditure for contesting elections should be decreased. There should be level-playing field for rich and poor candidates.” He said the use of money and muscle to win elections has destroyed the spirit of democracy.