Poor lifting of waste turns roads into dumping sites

Irregular lifting of garbage from several localities in the city has left residents distressed, forcing them to discard household waste on roadsides. The problem has taken a serious turn near the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Hospital, where a large heap of garbage has accumulated over the past few days. Passersby complain of foul smell and the risk of diseases spreading in the area.

The stretch near the hospital, which is frequented by patients and their attendants, has virtually turned into a dumping ground. Local residents say that they have repeatedly requested the authorities to clear the site, but garbage continues to pile up. Similar heaps can be spotted in several other parts of the city, painting a grim picture of waste management.

Residents from many localities on Majitha road and Batala road complained that garbage collection vehicles seldom visit their areas. "Earlier, the waste was lifted almost daily. Now, it is left unattended for days together. With stray cattle and dogs scattering the garbage, it becomes impossible to walk on the streets," said Sunita Sharma, a homemaker from the Majitha Road area.

Shopkeepers near these heaps also complain of dwindling footfall. "Customers avoid stopping at our shops because of the stink. Our business has been badly hit," said Rakesh Kumar, a shop owner near the ESI Hospital.

In the absence of regular lifting of waste from homes, the residents are throwing these in heaps on roadsides. "We cannot keep waste at home for long as it starts rotting. The MC must ensure regular collection of waste from residential areas," said another resident, Balram Yadav.

Another such heap of garbage can be spotted near Government Dental College. The residents stated that garbage lying on the roadsides is not only an eyesore but also causes hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

"Cleanliness is not just a civic issue. It's a health issue and the authorities must act before the situation worsens," said another resident.