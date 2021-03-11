'Poor marketing to blame for low sale of special coins'

Amritsar, August 20
People are blaming the government’s lack of marketing strategies behind the low sale of gold and silver commemorative coins released during the 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
The local outlet of Phulkari Punjab Government Emporium managed to sell only 10 gold coins of 10 gm, 18 gold coins of five gm and 32 silver coins of 50 gm between August 2021 and February 1, 2022.
Naresh Johar, an RTI activist, who procured this information through an RTI Act, said the sale remained unimpressive earlier too. He held that there were two major reasons for this. Firstly, the government department neither promoted nor advertised these coins amply among public.
Besides, no attempt was made to open even a temporary sales office in the periphery of the Golden Temple.
Surinder Singh, a trader on Heritage Street, said a record number of tourists were visiting the Golden Temple and the department never attempted to open its outlet in its periphery. Easy accessibility among devotees contributed to the promotion of these coins, which in turn would have increased their sale.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...