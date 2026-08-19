Poor road infrastructure, damaged culverts turn Amritsar bypass into accident zone

Poor road infrastructure, damaged culverts and unchecked vegetation along a busy stretch of the Amritsar bypass have turned the highway into a potential accident zone, with commuters alleging that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to address the safety hazards despite repeated problems.

Advertisement

The situation is particularly worrying along a nearly one-kilometre stretch covering the Golden Gate cut, Ryan International School diversion, Garden Avenue cut and the cut outside D-Mart, all of which witness heavy traffic and frequent accidents. Residents say poor visibility, damaged roadside infrastructure and the heavy movement of vehicles at these points have made the stretch increasingly unsafe.

Advertisement

Several culverts constructed over the flood drains on both sides of the road have reportedly remained in poor condition for a long time. Residents allege that repairs are carried out periodically, but the structures deteriorate again within a short period, raising questions over the quality and durability of the work.

Advertisement

Outside D-Mart, a culvert constructed only a few months ago sank within days because of the heavy movement of vehicles. The condition of the structure has again deteriorated, forcing motorists to negotiate the damaged portion while entering or exiting the busy commercial area.

Residents said accidents on the stretch cannot simply be blamed on driver negligence when basic road infrastructure itself remains unsafe. They claimed that damaged culverts, uneven road edges and poorly maintained drainage crossings create sudden obstacles for motorists, particularly during peak hours.

Advertisement

Adding to the danger is the overgrown vegetation on the central verges. Grass, bushes and trees have grown to such an extent at several points that they obstruct the view of approaching vehicles. This is particularly dangerous near cuts and diversions, where motorists need clear visibility before crossing or turning.

Harpreet, a resident of Garden Enclave, said the bypass carries heavy traffic every day and the authorities should not wait for a major tragedy before fixing the problems. “The condition of the road infrastructure itself is becoming a reason for accidents. The damaged culverts and vegetation blocking visibility need immediate attention,” he said.

Kashmir Singh, a resident of Veer Enclave, demanded immediate repair of the culverts, removal of overgrown grass and trees from the central verges and proper cleaning of the road edges. He said regular maintenance was essential as thousands of vehicles use the bypass daily.

Residents also suggested constructing a flyover on the busy stretch to reduce traffic conflicts at the cuts and diversions. They said a permanent solution was needed instead of repeatedly carrying out temporary repairs that fail within a short period.