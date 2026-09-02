Poor transport, erratic water supply plague village as pleas go unheard

The residents of Sakhira village, who have held prominent positions in the administration and have represented the village in various government departments over the years, have nevertheless failed to secure the civic amenities due to their village.

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The Water Supply and Sanitation Department has provided drinking water facilities to some residents, with a water tank supplying the village. However, a large part of the village remains deprived of the facility.

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Residents said families living in farmhouses had not been provided with drinking water facilities. While those residing within the walled village had access to the supply, families living at farmhouses continued to be deprived of it. According to the residents, about 100 families living at farmhouses were without the facility.

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The village is also yet to be covered under a sewerage system. As a result, wastewater from houses is drained into the common village pond, causing stagnation and foul smell.

Residents said there was no proper drainage system in the village and rainwater and household wastewater collected in the pond, which was not connected to any major drain. The stagnant water resulted in an unbearable stench.

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Mehar Singh, Waryam Singh, Sardara Singh, Jagwant Singh and other residents said the poor drainage system had compounded their problems, particularly during the rainy season. They said the village roads, many of which were either unpaved or poorly maintained, became covered with mud during the rains, making movement difficult for much of the year.

The link road passing near the Government Senior Secondary School is said to be the worst affected. Residents said it was often covered with mud during the rainy season and remained in a muddy condition for months even after the rains had stopped.

With the village still lacking a sewerage system, the street drains also frequently emit a foul smell, adding to the residents’ problems.

The absence of any proper bus service to the village has further made life difficult for residents. Sakhira is situated several kilometres from the two main roads passing near the village. It is about five kilometres from the Tarn Taran-Patti road and around six kilometres from the Tarn Taran-Dialpur road via Manochahal Kalan village.

Residents said neither route was satisfactory as the link roads of villages falling along both approaches were in poor condition. Broken roads made travelling difficult, while the situation became even worse during the rainy season.

The residents said they had approached the administration and leaders of political parties, particularly those of the ruling party, seeking improvement in the situation, but their pleas had so far yielded no results.