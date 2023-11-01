Poor waste management troubles residents of Sachkhand road

Gurbaxpuri

tarn taran, October 31

Residents of the Sachkhand road and its adjoining areas here have been facing problems because of improper waste management. The municipal council too has done little to redress the grievances of the affected people. The residents also launched a stir to shift this illegal garbage dump which is right in the

middle of the road. Pigs and other animals come to feed on the garbage which adds to the problem.

The Sachkhand road is near the main road

passing through the town and also the office of the SDM who is the administrator of the local municipal council.

Dr Ajmer Singh, Aman, Gurbachan Singh, Tejinderpal Singh, Sarup Singh, Heera Lal, Sanjay Kumar and other residents of the area said they have approached the authorities to shift the garbage dump to some other site but their efforts have failed to bear fruit. They say they have been facing the problem for over two decades.

According to local residents, under the set norms, old garbage is recovered from the soil to prevent a foul smell, but the authorities had not kept this aspect in mind. The years-old garbage can be used and sold to farmers for use as fertiliser after treating it. The residents say the Punjab Pollution Control Board too seems little concerned about the violation.

Local residents say the municipal council had set up a decomposition pit, but this exists only in name. They are neither filled with garbage nor evacuated. In other parts of the town also, garbage is dumped on the roadside carelessly with the foul smell pervading the area.

Executive Engineer Kamaljit Singh and Superintendent Sanitation Raman Kumar could not be contacted for their version in spite of repeated attempts.

