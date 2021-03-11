Posing as Tarn Taran DC, swindler targets his staff

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 25

A swindler targeted the staff at the DC office on WhatsApp by introducing himself as DC Moneesh Kumar and sending messages asking them to send cash on a particular number without delay. He assured them that the amount would be returned as soon as he gets free from a meeting.

A week ago someone from an unknown number with a photograph of Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar introduced himself as Moneesh Kumar and sent WhatsApp messages to the staff at the DC office and others known to him asking them to send him cash on a mobile number without delay. He assured them that the amount would be returned soon, as he was busy in a meeting. Most of the staff members and others got ready to make the payment through GPay.

A Superintendent at the DC office even tried making the payment but somehow it could not be delivered due to some technical fault.

As soon as the DC got to know about it, he immediately asked the staff and others to beware. The location of the swindler was traced to West Bengal. The local sadar police have registered a case under Section 419, 420, 425 IPC, 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act.

