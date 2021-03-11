Posing as Tarn Taran DC, swindler targets his staff

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, May 25
A swindler targeted the staff at the DC office on WhatsApp by introducing himself as DC Moneesh Kumar and sending messages asking them to send cash on a particular number without delay. He assured them that the amount would be returned as soon as he gets free from a meeting.
A week ago someone from an unknown number with a photograph of Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar introduced himself as Moneesh Kumar and sent WhatsApp messages to the staff at the DC office and others known to him asking them to send him cash on a mobile number without delay. He assured them that the amount would be returned soon, as he was busy in a meeting. Most of the staff members and others got ready to make the payment through GPay.
A Superintendent at the DC office even tried making the payment but somehow it could not be delivered due to some technical fault.
As soon as the DC got to know about it, he immediately asked the staff and others to beware. The location of the swindler was traced to West Bengal. The local sadar police have registered a case under Section 419, 420, 425 IPC, 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act.
How it all happened
A week ago, someone from an unknown number with a photograph of the Deputy Commissioner introduced himself as Moneesh Kumar and sent WhatsApp messages to the staff at the DC office and others known to him asking them to send him cash on a mobile number without delay. He assured them that the amount would be returned soon, as he was busy in a meeting. Most of the staff members and others got ready to make the payment through GPay, but as soon as the DC got to know about it, he alerted the staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres
Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib