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Home / Amritsar / Possible terror plot foiled; hand grenades, live cartridges seized in Amritsar

Possible terror plot foiled; hand grenades, live cartridges seized in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (second from right), along with other officials, brief the media about the seizure in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Claiming to have foiled a potential terror plot, the Amritsar rural police arrested a truck driver and recovered an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades and nine live cartridges from him in the Gharinda area here.

Identified as Navjot Singh (28), a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran district, the accused was arrested on September 30 following an operation, said IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. A mobile phone and a motorcycle were also recovered from him.

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He was reportedly promised Rs 50,000 for picking up the consignment and then delivering it. But got nothing, the police said.

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During preliminary questioning, Navjot allegedly told the police that he was in contact with Sukhbir Singh, a Dubai-based handler, who allegedly arranged consignments of illegal arms and explosives. The consignments were allegedly further supplied to another person after receiving instructions and his live location for a targeted attack in the neighrouring district, the IG added.

“We are probing whether the recovered weapons were intended for a specific target or a planned terror-related attack,” said the official, adding that the intended target had not yet been established and cautioned that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage.

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According to the police, Navjot and Sukhbir were classmates. Officials are examining the suspected overseas connection and the possible involvement of additional members of the network.

Navjot, a Class V passout, worked as a truck driver and had no previous criminal case, though he was a drug addict and involved in the cross-border smuggling of small drug consignments, his hand in trafficking of sophisticated and lethal weapons has set the alarm bells ringing.

Bhullar said foreign-based handlers frequently used intermediaries and separate modules to conceal identities and coordinate the movement of weapons and explosives. They are also examining whether the recovery is linked to the confiscation of an AK 47, an AK 56 and around 10 kg of heroin around five days ago.

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