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Home / Amritsar / Post office hosts awareness drive on financial services

Post office hosts awareness drive on financial services

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Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Officials of the postal services at the Dak Chaupal in Khadoor Sahib. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
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The Department of Posts organised a ‘Dak Chaupal’ at the Sub Post Office in Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, to raise public awareness about postal services, savings schemes and insurance facilities.

The programme was presided over by Hemant Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices (ASPo), Tarn Taran, under the guidance of Charanjit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Amritsar Division. The initiative aimed to promote the modern services offered by the Department of Posts, including savings bank services, Postal Life Insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance and various public welfare schemes.

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Sub Postmaster Rupinder Kaur, branch postmasters from the area, Gramin Dak Sevaks and prominent customers from Khadoor Sahib were present on the occasion. The customers were provided with detailed information about the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Aadhaar services, Speed Post, parcel services and facilities offered by India Post Payments Bank.

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The ASP stressed the importance of savings, insurance and modern postal services in securing families’ financial futures. He also highlighted the role of these services in helping people access financial and postal facilities.

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