Post restoration, UBDC heritage site may get inaugurated soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

The colonial era hydropower plant on the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) at Tarran Wala Pull has evolved as a picnic spot under the envisioned Smart City project. The heritage site is expected to be inaugurated by the Punjab Minister for Local Bodies soon. The Smart City authorities have spent Rs 5 crore on the project and around 3 acre of land has been developed for this purpose. Century old trees have been preserved as part of the project.

Located on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road, this colonial era hydropower plant is a prominent landmark as an industrial heritage site.

During the British period, when Punjab was under the governance of Henry Lawrence in 1849, river Ravi was intercepted in the foothills of Madhopur to distribute water through a network of canals. The work was completed in 1875. This canal irrigated land in the Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Lahore districts of undivided Punjab. Today, the canal spread over a length of 3,119 km continues to provide water to Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala and Amritsar areas in Punjab.

In 1930, the British built a hydropower plant on the Upper Bari Doab Canal. The turbines and machinery were brought from Switzerland and England. It supplied electricity to the city of Amritsar.

To commemorate the legacy of the industrial heritage of the city of Amritsar, a restoration project was envisioned by the Amritsar Smart City Limited under the aegis of Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. The project included restoration of the historic building, enhancing the area through landscape development, pedestrian movement through walkways, open gym, children’s park and canal view podiums.