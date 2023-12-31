Posters defacing walls removed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Taking action against illegal posters defacing the wall painting on pillars, the municipal corporation removed the posters from various area of the city here on Friday. Municipal corporation officials also initiated action against printing press owners, who print the posters without mentioning the name of press on posters.

The Tribune recently highlighted the issue that wall paintings depicting Punjab heritage and culture painted on key locations in the city during the G20 events had been ruined by illegal advertisements and political posters. Some city activists had raised voice against the issue and demanded that the administration should act against the violators, who defaced paintings.

Taking action against such defacements, the advertisement wing of the MC removed the posters from the pillars of elevated road near the bus stand.

Sushant Bhatia, Secretary of municipal corporation, said, “We have removed the posters running the painting and defacing the city. It is our routine action to remove the defacements in the city. Now we have decided to curb the practice by taking strict action against the printing press from where the problem starts.

As per the rules, the name of printing press and number of posters should be mentioned on the poster. If printing presses start following rules, then it would be easy to reach the violators. Now we are going to issue the instructions to the printing presses to follow the rules. We will also hold the printing press accountable for the display as printing press staff often arrange the workers to display these posters.”