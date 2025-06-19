Potable water still a dream in Guru Ki Wadali

Despite the historical significance of Guru Ki Wadali, residents of the area continue to face a plethora of problems, including the lack of access to safe drinking water. One of the major ongoing issues is the erratic and inefficient garbage collection, which has plagued the village for years. Ironically, successive governments have made only hollow promises, with no real action taken on the ground.

Advertisement

Due to the absence of a proper water supply, a large number of residents are forced to draw drinking water from the four historical gurdwaras, which are associated with Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Hargobind, located in the village.

“You can see people from far-flung areas coming to the gurdwaras on bicycles or rickshaws just to collect water,” said Gurpal Singh, a local resident. Repeated pleas to political leaders have fallen on deaf ears, with politicians only appearing in the village when elections are near.

Advertisement

Kanwaljit Singh, who was seen collecting water from Gurdwara Manji Sahib, said, “This is our daily routine. We have no other option. The underground water from the gurdwaras is safe for drinking.”

Public sentiment in the village is one of frustration and disillusionment. The current government, which came to power on promises of improved governance and real change, has failed to deliver at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

“Where government water supply does exist, it’s so contaminated that it’s not even fit for animals, let alone human consumption,” said Amrik Singh, another resident.

In January this year, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation reclaimed approximately four acres of land intended for the installation of four large tanks as part of a canal water project. One tank is to be constructed on six kanals and 13 marlas of land, while three additional tanks will be built on a three-acre site. Soil testing was conducted before the project’s launch. According to the MC officials, once completed, the project is expected to provide clean, safe drinking water to residents within a 10-km radius, ensuring 24x7 supply.

However, the residents claim that the project is progressing at a snail’s pace and will take considerable time to complete.

Moreover, construction of a major road leading to Gurdwara Damdama Sahib has been left incomplete. “The work was abandoned after only laying gravel and it has been pending for several months,” lamented the residents.