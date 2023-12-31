Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

The district administration here on Friday launched the NABARD potential linked credit plan 2024-25 of Rs 16.457 crore for Amritsar, to promote new avenues in farming and allied sectors.

Harpreet Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) document, prepared by NABARD, at a meeting of the District Consultative Committee. The PLP document covers the potential credit areas for the year 2024-25 under the priority sector.

Harpreet Singh stressed on diversification of lending portfolio by banks to promote new avenues in farming and allied sectors and stressed that they need to look towards citizen-centric approach. The bankers were advised to pass on the benefits of various schemes of the Union and state governments to the beneficiaries.

The bankers were guided to focus on the MSME sector and promote new entrepreneurs under various government schemes as it plays a crucial role in welfare of the district.

NABARD District Development Manager Jaskirat Singh informed that agriculture credit should increase under investment credit so that capital formation in agriculture sector can take place. Various new schemes of the government need to be implemented by banks in order to increase investment credit. The thrust of the government on agriculture needs to be translated into credit disbursements.

Taking into account the above factors, the total projections of the PLP for the year 2024-25 have been estimated at Rs 16,456.99 crore.