Poultry dreams take flight for this young progressive farmer

Harmandeep Singh Handa, a young progressive farmer from Chauhan village near Jandiala, has successfully diversified into poultry

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farming, setting an example for others in the region.

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Earlier engaged in traditional farming — cultivating vegetables such as peas and potatoes — Harmandeep had taken a step toward sustainable agriculture by avoiding the burning of crop residue in his fields. Seeking a more stable and profitable source of income, he decided to venture into the poultry sector, a move that has now begun to pay off.

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Currently, Harmandeep manages a flock of around 10,000 birds under a contract with a multinational company that purchases his entire produce. This assured buy-back arrangement has provided him with financial security and reduced market risks, which are often a concern in conventional farming.

Speaking about his experience, Harmandeep said poultry farming was easier than growing crops such as potato or rice. However, he emphasised that it required constant

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attention and discipline.

“One has to keep his eyes and ears open. It is not like traditional farming, where you can afford to skip visiting the fields for a few days. Here, monitoring the health of birds every day is crucial,” he said.

With the support of two workers, Harmandeep ensures that all aspects of the business are handled carefully, from feeding and maintaining hygiene to keeping a close watch on the birds’ health. Encouraged by his success, Harmandeep is now planning to expand his poultry operations.

He intends to construct a new shed soon to increase the capacity of his farm, and further strengthen his income.

“It is a steady-income business, and I see good potential in expanding it,” he said.

Harmandeep’s journey highlights how innovation and willingness to adopt new methods can help farmers overcome the uncertainties of traditional agriculture, and move towards more sustainable and profitable practices.