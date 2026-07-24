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Home / Amritsar / Power crisis deepens in Tarn Taran as 90% Powercom employees on strike

Power crisis deepens in Tarn Taran as 90% Powercom employees on strike

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Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Contractual workers trying to restore power supply in Tarn Taran. Photo Gurbaxpuri
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The power supply situation in the Tarn Taran circle has turned critical due to the ongoing strike (collective leave) by electricity employees. Power outages have disrupted supply in several areas over the past few days, triggering widespread public resentment. Officials said the attack on an SDO at the Fatehabad sub-station reflected the growing anger among consumers. During the attack, the accused allegedly broke the leg of the SDO, who was on night duty.

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A senior Powercom official said here on Thursday that the situation had become extremely critical. He said nearly 90 per cent of the staff had gone on strike, making it difficult for the remaining 10 per cent to handle operations. As a result, 35 outgoing feeders have been shut down, affecting a large number of consumers. Power supply remains suspended in most parts of Tarn Taran city as well as in several villages.

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The villages affected by the prolonged outage include Kadgil, Naushera Pannu, Sheron, Dhotian and Thathian Mahant, besides many other villages in the Mehta Mandal area. Power supply to Manochahal Kalan village was also disrupted but was restored after sustained efforts by the technical teams.

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The official said the department’s primary focus was to maintain uninterrupted power supply despite severe staff shortages. Residents of Jandiala Road, Sarhali Road, Khalsapur Road and adjoining localities in Tarn Taran city have been facing power cuts for the past two days.

The official said the department was attempting to rectify faults by engaging technical staff from contractors. However, as the situation remained beyond its control, it had become difficult to meet public expectations or restore normal supply quickly.

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The Tarn Taran circle has 45 power substations of 66 KV, besides 11 substations of 220 KV and 132 KV. Apart from these, several outgoing feeders have remained non-functional, disrupting electricity supply to a large number of consumers across the circle.

The official said the situation was likely to worsen as the employees had extended their strike by another two days. Most Powercom offices are functioning without regular staff. The striking employees also staged protests against the government on Thursday. The official added that if the strike continued for more days, the situation could become even more critical as much of the machinery installed in the circle is old and requires regular maintenance.

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