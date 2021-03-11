Power crisis may hit drive to promote DSR technique

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 29

Farmers, who adopted Direct Sowing Rice (DSR) to save the water depletion, have been making efforts to make fellow agriculturalists to adopt the technique.

The government recommends to start direct sowing of paddy on May 25. This year, the power crisis in state and absence of rain in March and April may hit the drive to promote the DSR technique.

As per the Agriculture Department, last year 25 per cent area of total paddy has been sown by the DSR technique. The agriculture experts claimed that as compared to puddling, the direct sowing of rice saves water and expenses on the fertiliser and weed management.

Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, a progressive farmer, who also leads a cooperative body of farmers said,” The government should announce the date of paddy transplantation so farmers prepare nursery accordingly. We are observing that this year it would be quite hard to adopt the DSR technique. The government should awake on time and fix the transplantation date as June 20 and implement it strictly. Otherwise in the absence of rain and power, the farmers would again return to the transplantation method after puddling in the field”.

Generally, the region witness good rain in the mid April. It provides good fertile conditions to grow the direct seed. This year there is no rain. Moreover, farmers are not getting power supply to irrigate the land to prepare it for direct sowing.

“All are efforts and awareness during past years would get futile if state government not take some necessary steps. The farmers, who wanted to sow the rice directly, need power supply. The government should provide them power supply. Secondly, the date for transplantation of paddy should be followed strictly so no farmer starts transplantation before June 20. The farmers, who sown the paddy with DSR technique last year got good yield of wheat crop too. It is the best technique but farmers need government’s assistance, especially when rain is not there,” added Bajwa.