Power cut hits students during exam

Amritsar, April 30
A section of candidates who had come to take the PSTET exam faced problems due to a long power cut during the exam here on Sunday.
Candidates taking the exam at the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls examination centre on the Mall Road complained of a long power cut. They said the rooms at the centre were plunged into near-darkness.
Jugraj Singh, District Education Officer, said the school had a spacious campus so there was no problem of visibility in the examination rooms. Adequate doors and windows provided enough visibility in each classroom. As the exam was being conducted in the daytime, there could be no question of poor visibility in the rooms. Moreover, owing to pleasant weather, there was no need of fans in the rooms.
