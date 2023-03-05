Power cuts back in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, March 4

The early onset of summers has led to an increase in the demand for electricity and residents of the rural belt have already started complaining of long power cuts. The early summers have also resulted in a spike in the demand for fans, coolers and air conditioners, reported shopkeepers.

With residents having already started the use of fans to beat the heat, the demand for electricity during this time of the year is higher than the consumption during the corresponding period during previous years.

The highest temperature in the city in recent days has reached 28° Celsius.

Kultar Singh, a resident of Kasel, said: “The farmers usually stop the irrigation of wheat during this time of the year. However, due to unusually high temperatures this year, tube wells are still running and this has also led to an increase in the demand for electricity.”

He added that the electricity supply in the residential areas has been affected as people are facing unscheduled power cuts.

Amanpreet Singh, the owner of an electronic items shop, said: “Usually, the sale of air conditioners and coolers begins in May or June. The sale of fans starts after or during the month of April.” He added that with news reports claiming higher temperatures during March, residents have already started placing orders for these appliances much earlier.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said residents in the district would not face any shortage of electricity even during the peak summer months as an action plan to provide uninterrupted power supply was already being implemented.

The minister today inaugurated the project of an industrial feeder at Naag Kalan and Bal Kalan as the industry was facing shortage of electricity. The minister added that a new machine costing Rs 1.5 crore for meter testing has also been installed at Verka.

Dist won’t face any shortage: Minister

